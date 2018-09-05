The Coyote Ugly and Covert Affairs actress, Piper Perabo, was reportedly arrested today while protesting the Supreme Court Nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Perabo announced on Twitter, that she had been arrested for "civil disobedience" while at the hearing and posted a clip of her and other women being forcefully escorted out of the chamber by police. Perabo has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh's nomination since it was announced in July and attended today's hearings with organizers of the Women's March. Related | Women Show Up at Brett Kavanaugh's Hearing Dressed as Handmaids

"Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women" Perabo tweeted, "I can't be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away."

Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.#StopKavanaghpic.twitter.com/f3SG7gmVam — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh's nomination for Supreme Court judge has been highly contested due to his record on women's reproductive rights. Kavanaugh in the past ruled to deny the right to an abortion for an undocumented teenager and has been critical of criminal investigations into sitting presidents (like the one he was a part of that investigated Bill Clinton). Before the hearing began today, 40,000 documents that had previously been withheld were released to Senate Democrats causing even more outrage at what appears to be a rush to confirm Kavanaugh before the fall mid-terms.

Photo via Getty Images