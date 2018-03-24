Fashion
Powerful Images from March For Our Lives 2018

Jasmine Ting
5h

On March 24th, thousands across the country, and the entire world join in The March For Our Lives.

And while Washington, D.C. is where the main event is happening — with Parkland survivors and other activists making their speeches and messages addressed to the American government, as well as voters and the youth — rallies have been organized in 800 different locations internationally to fight against gun violence.

Here are photos that capture some of the most powerful #MarchForOurLives moments from all over the country, and the world.

Washington, DC: A man dressed as a unicorn holds up a sign as colorful as his sweater.

Images via Getty

