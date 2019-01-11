Following a successful drop last year of non-basic basics, 25-year-old Los Angeles native James Flemons (of Solange-endorsed PHLEMUNS) has unveiled an official debut collection of cool, effortless essentials. His first release of the year, Flemons' new line of basics is designed fit into anyone's closet — any time of the year.

Related | PHLEMUNS Nonbasics Is Anything But Basic

A versatile collection of classic silhouettes featuring everything from sharp cropped jackets to dazzling metallic blue pants, PHLEMUNS Nonbasics aims to fight back against fast-fashion trends by making timeless designs that will look fresh on a hanger regardless of the season. In comparison to other basics brands like American Apparel, Uniqlo, GAP, and United Colors of Benetton, these staple pieces stand out among a sea of the utilitarian mundane as being refreshingly youthful and an essential part of any wardrobe.