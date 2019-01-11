Following a successful drop last year of non-basic basics, 25-year-old Los Angeles native James Flemons (of Solange-endorsed PHLEMUNS) has unveiled an official debut collection of cool, effortless essentials. His first release of the year, Flemons' new line of basics, is designed fit into anyone's closet, any time of the year.

A versatile range of classic silhouettes featuring everything from sharp cropped jackets to dazzling metallic blue pants, PHLEMUNS Nonbasics aims to fight back against fast-fashion trends by making timeless, and therefore sustainable, designs that look fresh regardless of the season.

In comparison to other basics brands like American Apparel, Uniqlo, GAP, and United Colors of Benetton, PHLEMUNS Nonbasics' pieces stand out among a sea of the utilitarian mundane as being refreshingly youthful, at times quietly queer, and ultimately an essential part of any wardrobe.