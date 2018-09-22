Philipp Plein's spring 2019 show in Milan was, as is his trademark, completely over the top. The show, a tribute to Michael Jackson, included several nods to the King of Pop – rhinestones glittered on booties, socks, and jackets, and Alton Mason even danced like the iconic performer. Models stomped down a mirrored runway in light-up LED sneakers reading "Philipp Plein," and the clothes, as per Plein standards, were very, very sexy, with a light touch of biker style.

In addition to Mason, the all-star cast included Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden, Jazzelle Zanaughtti (aka @uglyworldwide), Daphne Groeneveld, Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend, Michelle Diaz. Hennessy's sister Cardi B posted about the show proudly on Instagram. "Henessy is soo swaggy, talented and pretty," she wrote. "She is my rock and i can't believe she evolving [into] this beautiful woman! In my eyes she still little Hennessy!"

The show also included a performance by dancers Ayo and Teo and the cast of Cirque le Soir. Former PAPER cover star Rita Ora took the stage at the afterparty. With Plein, you're always in for a good time.

Photos via Imaxtree

