Pharrell has snatched all the headlines following this weekend's Chanel Métiers d'Art, Chanels annual Met-hosted winter runway, which honors the craftmanship of the brand's partners. Looking an art-deco pharaoh, the rapper-producer-mogul donned a sparkly gold ripped turtleneck replete with a rhinestone-mosaic collar, glinting golden glam rock trousers and boots, topped off with Cleopatra-worthy eyeliner.

His look might have been the least subtle example of the ancient Egypt inspiration for the collection, which, staged at the Met's Temple of Dendur exhibit was full of gold, collar-style jewelry, beading and regal shapes — which some are pointing out, at times strayed "uncomfortably close" to Liz Taylor's controversial portrayal of Cleopatra. According to Page Six, celebs like Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard looked on while the glinting models strutted around the relics.

The look might feel like a radical glow-up from Pharrell's track suits and Smokey The Bear hats of yore, but over the last several years the multi-hyphenate has become a go-to collaborator of Karl Lagerfield.

Pharrell helped the brand out with a short film/music video starring Cara DeLevine to show the history of an iconic Chanel jacket in 2015, designed a Chanel x Adidas sneaker collection last year, and has a forthcoming Chanel capsule in the works, set to debut in April of 2019.

Let's also not forget that the 45-year-old is a beauty icon, who's been rocking eyeliner since it was being called guyliner and whose literally ageless skin has ignited rampant conspiracy theories about his beauty secrets.