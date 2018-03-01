If there's anyone we can rely on to provide effortless chic that can take you from meeting your partner's parents to a black tie soirée it's Lanvin and this season, it seems, is no different.

The brand ushers in the return of color — the likes of which we haven't seen since 2010 — and we're all about it. Lanvin asks us to welcome back back old friends like electric blue (we are nothing if we do not collectively scream at the Lanvin take on the fanny pack, you're-never-getting-hit-by-a-bike orange and the Lanvin favorite: emerald green, all infused into a mod-meets-third-wave-feminism collection. It seems we are nothing if not political this season, and Lanvin is the latest to reimagine some timeless 70s staples. We are not worthy.

See the best of backstage, below.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde



