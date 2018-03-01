Dries Van Noten, who's known for playful prints, pulled all stops for his Fall '18 collection in Paris — a range chock-full of the designer's signature humor and statement-making pieces.

Colorful coats were anchor looks, with Dries' take on the bomber jacket (looks like the style is here to stay for a while longer), the anorak (hello road cone orange!) and full-length fluffy furs (perfect to don when you're running to meet Miranda on New Years Eve).

While Dries didn't necessarily use this latest line to make a larger statement on society (à la Dior and Gucci), he certainly put the fun in fashion.

Take a look, below.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde