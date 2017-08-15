What do you think of when you think of perfume? If it's taking a dip in thousand-dollar dresses at your local pond, having pals over to sprawl across chaise lounges in your flower-filled house, or drink tea outside, then you are bang in sync with Alessandro Michele, whose first perfume for Gucci, Gucci Bloom, now has its very own a campaign video.

Photographer Petra Collins, trans model Hari Nef and actress Dakota Johnson, make the new fragrance appear as light and floral as it's supposed to be. There are many peonies, bangs and bright colors. Not to mention all that frolicking. Ah, youth in summer, it's almost like being in bloom, isn't it?

Watch below.