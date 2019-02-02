It looks like the rumors are true. Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are a thing. And, once again, Pete proves he’s got major BDE.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and the 45-year-old Serendipity actress were first spotted together, supposedly flirting, at the 2019 Golden Globes after-party. A source told E! that Pete was “briefly standing and chatting closely with Beckinsale on the dance floor.” “She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him."

On Friday night, the two were spotted out and about, holding hands on the way to their car after one of Pete's stand-up gigs at music and comedy venue, Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, California. According to People's source, they headed to the comedian’s Santa Monica hotel. “They arrived at the hotel hand-in-hand," observed the onlooker. "Kate looked gorgeous."

Naturally, the Internet is having a field day. The most important question being: Is his shirt white or blue?