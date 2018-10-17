Two days ago, very public former couple Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande very publicly called things off, with the singer announcing online that she was taking a break from social media to avoid backlash, process, and of course, take some much needed time off. (She's had quite the past year and some change, hasn't she? Sheesh.)

Obviously, because relationships commonly involve at least two people, Davidson is also, likely, hurting. The comedian was slated to appear for a "Comedy Night Live" performance at Temple University, according to Entertainment Tonight, but canceled "for personal reasons." It has been reported that Grande returned her engagement ring to Davidson — they'd been engaged since May — and it's also apparent to us that the relationship ended abruptly, even after they got a pet pig together, named Piggy Smallz.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight: "Their family and friends stand behind their decision entirely and Ariana's team feels this will give her time to heal. They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that." Anything could happen. Regardless, we hope that both artists get well soon.

Photo via Getty