One of the things that's been bothering the Internet lately is the question: how tall is Peppa Pig? On Friday, Twitter user @reedushiddles tweeted a screenshot of the phrase "peppa pig height" typed out on Google's search engine, and the tweeter captioned the photo, "rt if you're shorter than peppa pig." As it turns out, everyone's favorite British cartoon pig is over seven feet tall.

rt if you’re shorter than peppa pig pic.twitter.com/z0h6wRU3YU — norm’s manon (@reedushiddles) July 19, 2019

These facts come out after Iggy Azalea's "feud" with the animated preschool icon. Azalea jokingly retweeted Peppa's announcement post for the piglet's first album, and added, "It's over for me now."

And just as the Iggy feud got a lot of attention, the revelation about the beloved character's height also resulted in some hilarious tweets from the Internet. Here are some of our favorites:

NBA scouts when they see Peppa Pig's height pic.twitter.com/96NJN5Fkkf — I Meme Well But (@sometimesigif) July 20, 2019

Need a man who’s the same height as peppa pig please https://t.co/3ZjKLLAJhZ — Lammy 🎀 (@Lammy_42_) July 21, 2019

Gonestly my mood changes more than peppa pigs height pic.twitter.com/igcuTZsAtN — me (@Joae20065719) July 21, 2019

Y'all scared of Peppa but we don't know Daddy pigs height



We should be scared of him — Preii Arts and Edits (@__Preii) July 21, 2019