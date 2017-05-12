The Tribeca Film Festival has made it's annual April passage through downtown NYC, bringing stars to celebrate their films. Photographer Henny Garfunkel covered the 2017 festival for PAPER, grabbing everyone from Jenny Slate to Zachary Quinto to Elisabeth Moss for a moment to sit and take a portrait. Peep the slideshow below to see all the fabulous faces.

Many thanks to all the great people who assisted me on various days: Malinda Thursz Galindo, Mathew Galindo, Sung Park, Coco Burgad, and Nicolas Jenkins. And a big thank you goes out to my friends, Doug Harris and Bill Van Parys for their generosity and kindness in offering me the use of their beautiful apartment in the Smyth as a backdrop for some of these portraits, and to the wonderful staff at the Smyth.