Every April, Palm Springs becomes not just an oasis in the desert, but a destination for the flower-crown, fringe-bedecked, music-loving masses for Coachella. So what does beautiful sunshine plus beautiful people plus an all-weekend festival equal? A pool party, naturally. Yesterday afternoon, Pretty Little Things and PAPER teamed up to throw the perfect, pastel pink and purple poolside jam to kick off Coachella. With cotton candy and White Girl Rose in hand, guests could lounge by the pool, shop the Pretty Little Thing gifting suite, do Festival-ready looks with beGlammed andget glittered up by Gypsy Shrine. Spotted at the party were Coachella queen Kylie Jenner, Christina Milian, Nav, Amanda Steele, Jasmine Sanders, Cipriana Quann and TK Wonder, and many more. French Montana dropped by to perform, and DJs Jessie Andrews, No Vacancy Inn, DJ Casanova and Brittany Sky kept the party grooving as the sun set over the mountains. Peep the scene in the slideshow below.

All photos courtesy BFA.com

