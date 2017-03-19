There's nothing like SXSW to underscore the power and importance of collaboration--and beneath the best collabs are often strong friendships. "That makes for the best work and the best projects are definitely a friend thing," says up and coming Atlanta rapper Nick Grant. "Always very excited to collaborate with friends." "I think with music in general, you have to have such trust in a person," says Australian singer Cloves about the friendships that undergird all parts of making music. "Its such a unique friendship to find with somebody." Both Grant and Cloves took the stage last night at Bud Light Presents: The Roots and Friends Jam Session to close out SXSW--part of a stacked line-up that included Jidenna, Method Man and Redman, and surprise appearances from Brandy, T.I., and Rae Sremmurd (and also launched Bud Light's latest "Famous Among Friends" campaign. Check out all the excitement in the photos below.





All images Rick Kern Getty Images for Bud Light

