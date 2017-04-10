Here we go, my dudes, here we go. Comme Des Garçon and Supreme have teamed for what might be the chillest, arguably most cop-able collaboration we've seen from the skate brand in a hot min.

The line comprises of box logo tees and hoodies, three-piece cotton suits, a parka situation and accessories. The biggest surprise of the pairing is the incorporation of Nike Air Force 1 Low, printed with the same eye design seen throughout the collection.

If you're down for this particular cause, look out for the range this Thursday as it drops in Supreme stores around the world and online.

Images courtesy of Supreme.