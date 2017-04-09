Peep Frank Ocean's New Track "Biking," Featuring Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator
Following his pattern of premiering new music on Blonded Radio, Frank is back with a new summery single to top off Blonded Ep 3. The track, "Biking," features Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator over an soft acoustic riff and some gentle percussion.
I don't know what's going on, but waking up to new Frank every few weeks is a welcome change to the four years of silence between Agent Orange and Blonde.
Listen to the track below:
