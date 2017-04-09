Following his pattern of premiering new music on Blonded Radio, Frank is back with a new summery single to top off Blonded Ep 3. The track, "Biking," features Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator over an soft acoustic riff and some gentle percussion.

I don't know what's going on, but waking up to new Frank every few weeks is a welcome change to the four years of silence between Agent Orange and Blonde.

Listen to the track below:

Header photo via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com