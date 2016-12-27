In a desperate attempt to save 2016 from going down as the worst year in history, Comme Des Garcons and Vetements dropped a surprise LGBT holiday sweater collab today.

Rei Kawakubo's CDG SHIRT line has teamed up with Vetements for a limited edition 3 piece line of "gay, lesbian, and fetish" knit-sweater designs – so that you can rep street-style, pride, and holiday spirit all at the same time.

The little holiday CDG X Vetements line includes a classic rainbow-striped sweater, a purple number that features the Labrys - a double-bitted axe that has been used in the feminist-lesbian movement as a goddess symbol of women's strength and self-sufficiency since the 1970s – as well a "fetish" jumper emblazoned with the Comme Des Garcons PLAY heart.









According to Dover Street Market New York's Instagram, the sweaters are available exclusively at the DSM stores in NYC and London, as well as their online stores. So if you've got about $600 dollars to blow, head on over to DSM for your own LGBTQ-friendly take on the ugly holiday sweater.

Ooor you could just gaze wistfully at the collection below:

[h/t i-D]

Splash photo via DSMNY e-shop.