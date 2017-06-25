"I don't dance now," former exotic dancer Cardi raps on her song "Bodak Yellow", "I make money moves." Truer words have never been spoken. Cheetahs, sand dunes, and Louboutins. Cardi B's new music video for "Bodak Yellow" is a lesson in luxury.

The single came out June 19, but the music video, which premiered yesterday, got Cardi B trending everywhere. "Bodak Yellow" hit number 24 on iTunes' top song list.

Header photo via Noel McGrath/BFA.com