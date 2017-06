Cult Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is the face of the newest chapter in Prada's 365 menswear series. Shot by Willy Vanderperre, the short film, "Auteur," shows the director stepping to the other side of the camera as his "Almodóvariano" world from his films merges with Prada's AW17 showspace. The stylish director is a perfect choice for this campaign.

