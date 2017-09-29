We haven't seen a new video from Peaches, Canada's goth goddess of electro-sex, since last November and that's just too damn long! Thankfully, she's returned to us with "Dumb Fuck," a vulva-forward desert trip marking the final NSFW music video from her excellent 2015 album Rub. In the vid, directed by her brother Craig Nisker, Peaches dons an incredible boob bomber jacket and a long-haired boob merkin to commune with two vagina people in the desert, natch. It's all a bit more restrained than her last trip to the desert, but it's still a pretty wild time...

Watch 'Dumb Fuck' below..

