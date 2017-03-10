Famed Michael Jackson tribute band, The Weekend, has released a music video set in the farthest reaches of deep space for his hit "I Feel It Coming." The video takes place on a lonely lil VHS-filter planet where this motherfuckin starboy is marooned with a gorgeous space babe, just making out and doing lil moonwalks (or I guess they'd probably call them "regular walks" in space). Everything is copacetic until, SPOILER ALERT, a giant space storm turns The Weeknd and bae into dust statues. Guess now we know what the "it" of "I Feel It Coming" is (a giant space storm that turns you into a dust statue). The video closes on everybody's favorite french robots, Daft Punk, who touch down on the planet only to discover some... pink light thing that will probably feature in the next Weeknd video. Great! Love to see Daft Punk in a cape and love to see a year 2000-era crystal choker on space bae.

Watch the video for "I Feel It Coming" below...