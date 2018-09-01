Sir Paul McCartney is set to drop his first album in five years, Egypt Station, next Friday. But before we even get the chance to hear all his new tunes, McCartney already announces that he'll be going on tour in 2019, kicking off on May 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to Pitchfork, "Along with the U.S. tour, he's set to play dates in Canada and will be hitting cities across Europe until December."
New album 'Egypt Station' arriving 7th September featuring singles ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘Come On To Me'. Pre-order HERE: https://t.co/OZdrm3ZVNV Full details HERE: https://t.co/w2s1tvfHNA #EgyptStation pic.twitter.com/x2C0ExH3oG— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 20, 2018
Here are the dates for the Freshen Up Tour 2019:
05-27 Raliegh, NC - PNC Arena
05-30 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06-01 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
06-06 Madison, WI - Kohl Center
06-11 Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
