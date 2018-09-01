Sir Paul McCartney is set to drop his first album in five years, Egypt Station, next Friday. But before we even get the chance to hear all his new tunes, McCartney already announces that he'll be going on tour in 2019, kicking off on May 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to Pitchfork, "Along with the U.S. tour, he's set to play dates in Canada and will be hitting cities across Europe until December."