Patrick Starr and Desi Perkins Create Memoji Make-up Tutorial

When Apple dropped their now famous Memoji, a feature that lets you create lifelike animated versions of your face, it became the headlining attribute of the iPhone X.



Related | Patrick Starrr Is Leveling His Pussy Up

Now taking their invention a step ahead, the tech giant has announced a new twist on the popular feature. With the latest iOS 13 update, users will now be able to customize their Memoji with makeup and accessories.

To promote this update, Apple enlisted two of the biggest YouTube and beauty stars: Patrick Starr and Desi Perkins, who fashioned a makeup tutorial in their own Memoji avatars. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

In his signature headscarf and blue lipstick with matching blue hair, Starr kick starts the tutorial, "Today we are going to show you how to make a cute, flirty, Memoji look," he says.





"Starting with eyeshadow. This is my favorite eyeshadow right now..this is called apple Fuschia No. 6. And it comes in this really cute little toolbar," adds Desi, while sporting her natural blonde hair along with a dark lipstick.



The new makeup update allows users to not only customize their Memojis with lipsticks and eye shadows, but also experiment with hair, add accessories, Airpods, glasses, piercings, and tooth embellishments.

"I think we look fabulous," the two say at the end of the tutorial. "The beauty community could never."



Beauty has rapidly evolved into a extremely lucrative industry with everyone from brands, influencers, and celebrities investing in their own beauty lines.



The new feature will be part of iOS 13 update and available to download for all iPhone X users starting this Fall.