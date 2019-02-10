There was a lot of love at New York Fashion Week last night. For his fall 2019 presentation, called "Dearly Beloved," multimedia artist and designer Patrick Church staged weddings, with joyous models of all genders smooching against custom painted backdrops. Church painted the two custom wedding dresses himself. One bride wore a bright orange veil. Every bride should have a neon veil.

All of the garments Church showed last night were printed with his own bright, '80s-esque paintings — favored motifs include tiger stripes, a face painted with red lipstick, cherries, and the word "sex," printed on a glamorous white faux-fur coat worn by the model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. Church's work is always organically inclusive, and his work actively celebrates those of all sexualities, races, genders, and size. It's lovely–and still rare–to see a brand (or art project) with a sophisticated aesthetic that truly embraces everyone.

In photos shot by Jasper Soloff with creative direction by David Motta, models pose in front of rococo-style painted backdrops. PAPER also has an exclusive video by Bryan Berrios showing what went on backstage–it seems like the cheeriest show ever done at NYFW. Check it out, below.

Photos by Jasper Soloff (courtesy of Patrick Church Studio)



