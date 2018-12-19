National hero Therese Patricia Okoumou made headlines this year on the Fourth of July when she climbed the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policies and ICE. That day, she wore a T-shirt reading "White Supremacy Is Terrorism."

Related | 4 Moments Black Women Took Up Space and Changed the World

When she was arrested after the protest, Okoumou was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and interfering with government agency functions. After being released without bail, her brave actions were supported and cheered on by casual onlookers and activist groups alike, including Rise and Resist, who Okoumou was initially protesting with, and has since been reportedly assisting with legal fees.



On Monday, Okoumou was found guilty on all three aforementioned charges at a Manhattan federal court which could imprison her for up to 18 months. According to Okoumou's Instagram page and ABC7 New York, her sentencing will be delivered on March 5. Okoumou has pled not guilty in the proceedings.

Related | 4 Ways to Help Families Separated at the Border

On July 4, Okoumou went to Liberty Island with Rise and Resist and hung a banner that said "Abolish ICE." She was arrested after standing off against the police for three hours. "Trump has wrecked this country apart. It is depressing, it is outrageous," Okoumou said after being released. "I can say a lot of things about this monster, but I will stop at this: His draconian zero-tolerance policy on immigration has to go. In a democracy, we do not put children in cages. Period."

Post-trial, Okoumou said she wasn't discouraged by the conviction, thanking friends, supporters, family, and fellow Rise and Resist activists.

For calls to action, Okoumou has dissuaded people from writing Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, who handed down the verdict on Monday, and has always urged that the focus needs to be on the fact that migrant children are in cages.

Donate to and learn about Okoumou's #ReturntheChildren initiative, here — and to get involved with various organizations and initiatives fighting the ongoing border crisis, click here.