Fashion's non-stop month of shows and parties kicked off last night at the mothership. Or, more precisely, legendary makeup guru Pat McGrath's glittery vogue ball at China Chalet held in honor of her new Unlimited Collection, which launches September 16th. A true celebration of McGrath and of the LGBT community who has long inspired her, the party featured ballroom performances by contestants from the Houses of Mizrahi, Balenciaga and more along with club kids, drag queens, fashion designers, celebrities, editors, models and even Brienne of Tarth. Gwendoline Christie, who plays the beloved Game of Thrones character, was part of a judge's panel that also included Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sally Singer. And, if you were lucky, amidst the scrum of people and the fabulous duck walks, executive realness, and other mayhem, you might even have gotten a glimpse of Naomi Campbell, who arrived once the festivities began, and Pamela Anderson and her cute urban cowboy date. Click through for photos from the night above.