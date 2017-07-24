Adding to his growing all-star lineup of creative visionaries, Edward Enninful's newest appointment to the British Vogue masthead is esteemed British makeup artist Pat McGrath. McGrath will be a beauty editor-at-large when Enninful takes the helm at the magazine on August 1st.

Enninful has chosen a slew of individuals at the top of their creative fields to contribute to the magazine, including American Vogue alum Grace Coddington, 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, and models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah. In addition to McGrath, contributing beauty editors will include Charlotte Tilbury, Guido Palau, Sam McKnight and Val Garland

Enninful said, "All inspirational and highly-regarded in their individual fields, I'm really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition."

[h/t The Cut]

Image via BFA