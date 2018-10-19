Pat McGrath Is Giving the Gift of Glam This Holiday

Pat McGrath Labs has officially announced their 2018 Holiday Collection, featuring luxurious, limited edition eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. "When it comes to the holiday season, for me, it's all about adornment" McGrath says. This collection is hotter than ever, starring seductive shades in deep jewel tones paired with a substantial mixture of metallic and mattes.

Mother McGrath covertly debuted this collection on the runway this Fashion Month, from Valentino to Versace and Chloe.

The 2018 Holiday Collection presents a trio of new MTHRSHP Eye Palettes wrapped in signature baroque packaging ranging from aquamarine, ruby, and pink sapphire. From sparkling emerald to metallic blue and matte browns, these intensely pigmented shades are sure to show up on the deepest of skintones.

McGrath says that she drew from her past collections with this new launch: "My fellow Beauty Junkies are always asking me on Social Media to bring back some of our most legendary labs. However, instead of reissuing them, I felt the time was right to create three new palettes that take the provocative principles behind this captivating curation for Holiday Metalmorphosis 005, Dark Star 006 and MTHRSHP Bronze Ambition to the next level."

In addition to the new eyeshadow palettes, Mother McGrath was inspired by glam icons like David Bowie to create a series of eight new glittering shades that she warns to "Use Without Caution." The new BlitzTrance lipsticks offer full-coverage, high-gloss with pearls and sparkling pigments and also celebrate past Pat McGrath Lab products such as the legendary #Lust004.

"I wanted to take the sequined spirit of that Limited Edition Lab [#Lust004] and translate it into a seductively simple one-swipe application that empowers men and women elevate their opulence on-the-go," she says.

McGrath also pairs the new 2018 Holiday Collection eyeshadow palettes with her timeless MatteTrance Lipstick in limited edition packaging. From "Christy" to "Elson," your favorite MatteTrance shades are matched by McGrath to effortlessly fuse eyes and lips this holiday season.

Head over to patmcgrath.com, and get ready to shop.The Limited Edition Holiday Eye Palettes & Lipsticks are available now, and the new BlitzTrance Lipsticks will be available on October 25.

Photos courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs



