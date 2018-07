On Friday, heiress and DJ Paris Hilton decided to tweet a cute photo of herself, seemingly deep in thought. She captioned the pic, "Tell me something I don't know...." and people on Twitter took her question seriously. Now, she's gotten over 8.3K replies (not that it's a surprising number for her).





Tell me something I don't know.... pic.twitter.com/bxmzLFekrX

— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 28, 2018





Read some of the ridiculously smart and outrageous reply highlights from this huge Twitter moment below.





Hippos have pink sweat https://t.co/FEJfT8Dot5

— Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) July 1, 2018





The word chef literally means "head", the full proper title is "Chef de cuisine" which means "head of the kitchen". https://t.co/egpKAkbIyI

— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 1, 2018





Every odd number that exists has the letter "e" in it. https://t.co/afeo843tF1

— Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) June 29, 2018









We met once pic.twitter.com/fjJyMYtWyr

— Jesse Heiman (@JesseHeiman) June 28, 2018





Which ones were your favorites?

Image via Getty