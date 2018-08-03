Paris Hilton Reminds Us Of That Time She Was a Runway Model

Paris Hilton has been the woman with a thousand jobs, both quite literally trying it all while on The Simple Life with then-best friend Nicole Richie, as well as spending her off-camera life as a hotelier, designer, DJ, singer, actress, and — as she recently reminded us — runway model. The 37-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Thursday with a throwback video, not-so-modestly captioning the clip, "Slaying the runway during #NYFW ✨✨💃🏼✨✨ #TheOG 👑."

The clip, though, is more than just a reminder of her runway skills. It's a compilation of her walks, interspersed with confessional-style interviews of family friends, designers, and reporters talking about how fantastic she is. With statements such as "Paris has a very unique walk... It's almost slightly gawky, but then she picks it up with a little sexy touch," adding, "It's great to watch — she's a performer." Another adds, "No one sasses down a runway better than Paris. She just owns it."

Though Paris' runway career never took off as a full-time gig, the star seems to be doing just fine without it — though reminiscing all the while. She has, though, recently returned for select shows, modeling on the runway for Plain Sport and Dosso Dossi in June as well as multiple Philipp Plein collection shows in previous seasons. As we come up on September fashion week right after Labor Day, could this be a hint that Paris might be hitting one of the many runways that fill the calendars? We can only wait and see.

Photo via Getty

