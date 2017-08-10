Now that Juicy Couture tracksuits are back in fashion (along with a slew of other nostalgic trends we really didn't need to see again), Paris Hilton seems to have decided that she can safely reenter our popular imagination, where she once reigned as the preeminent reality tv queen. Though her crown was ultimately usurped by her lowly closet organizer, there's nothing like an OG, and a recent tweet from Paris hints that she may be returning to grace our television screens once again:

I'm doing a new TV show that I'm really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world.

— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017

She also said she's finishing up a new fragrance along with her latest record.

I'm also getting ready to release my 24th fragrance and finishing my new album.

— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017

Twenty-four fragrances! That's one for every year of both Kylie Jenner and North West's lives combined. We can't wait.





