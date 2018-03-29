It's no secret that New Zealand's creative scene has never been more fertile, and among those flourishing are dream design duo, Auckland's Paris Mitchell and Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia, who have evolved their brand from basics to instantly iconic styles that are anything but. Just as smoke indicates fire, when there's fashion insider buzz there's generally a flaming hot designer that's ripe for discovery, and Paris Georgia inarguably lives up the hype.

Known for their proclivity to minimalist chic (they were once labeled "Paris Georgia Basics" after all), Paris Georgia have expanded to balance simplicity and individuality with their later designs. Expect flowing fabrics and form-fitting styles that simultaneously flatter and accentuate, all of which ensure the Paris Georgia woman will turn heads wherever she walks. The two reference vintage menswear and develop earlier designs with their Spring '18 line to create the perfect pieces to take you through the day and onto the dance floor, incorporating a bolder palette of emeralds, ruby reds and even buttercup yellow — a far cry from the muted neutrals privileged in previous lines.

"Each season our design ideas just expanded beyond our initial vision for the brand," Cherrie says of the collection. "We still love a minimalist element to our clothing however found our selves drawn to more tailored pieces and sculptured silhouettes. By starting off with basics we learnt to focus on fabrics, quality and fit which are still so crucial to our brand but we quickly felt the need to grow beyond that."

The pair is determined, despite their rapid growth, to keep their production in New Zealand to avoid succumbing to what Cherrie describes as "trend-driven consumerism," which they consider to be the the reason behind the industry's widespread disregard for the environment. This emphasis on quality over quantity in turn renders their styles even more seductive.

Check out the full collection, below, and dream of slithering into one of their silky numbers.

Photography: Ana Kras

Model: Lechie Smith

Styling: Paris Mitchell