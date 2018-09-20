Pamela Anderson, animal rights crusader and Julian Assange supporter, has penned a heartfelt letter to Miuccia Prada asking her label to stop using fur.

Sent through PETA , with whom Anderson has had a long association, the letter urges the brand to harden its stance against fur use. Miuccia Prada has previously committed to keeping fur off Prada's catwalks, but Anderson would like her to take the next step and ban its use altogether.

"I have long admired your creativity—and Prada's timeless nylon bag—but I was disappointed to learn from my friends at PETA that instead of going fur-free, Prada has chosen merely to reduce the amount of animal pelts that it sells," Anderson writes.

"A 'gradual' reduction is no consolation to animals who are languishing inside tiny cages on fur farms and being anally electrocuted and skinned alive for their fur right now. Please, I urge you to drop fur immediately."

