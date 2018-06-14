While shooting their Fall '18 campaign, which starred sexy hunters and twinks on leashes, Palomo Spain created a fashion film to capture all the queer debauchery that went down on those public Madrid streets. They teamed up with Barcelona-based production company CANADA to create the visual, and recruited director MANSON, who gave the campaign an opulent, high-energy treatment.

Related | Palomo Spain Puts Models on Leashes in New Campaign

In the clip, models wearing Palomo Spain's latest collection — a maximalist lineup that pulls inspiration from creative director Alejandro Gómez Palomo's Andalucía homeland. Hunting has been around since the beginning of mankind, and Fall '18 put a spotlight on the culture, while also giving the traditionally masc sport a feminine, boyish twist. The silhouettes are all voluminous, taking notes from portraits of Velázques in the court of Felipe IV.

"The Hunting" tells a story of tension and dramatic resolve, as boys are controlled by leather leashes, bite down aggressively on collars, growl at one another and climb city stairs on all fours before ultimately crashing into a full-on queer cuddle at dawn. Set against unruly orchestra strings, MANSON's film feels lustful, dangerous and perfectly captures Palomo Spain's whimsical, sexually charged approach to luxury menswear.

Take a bite with the PAPER premiere of Palomo Spain's "The Hunting," below.