From the Renaissance through the 19th century, aristocratic homes throughout Europe organized assemblages of bizarre artifacts (often of suspect origin) related to natural history, geography, ethnography, antiquities, and more in "cabinets of curiosity." This important harbinger of museums inspired Spanish designer Alejandro Palomo's fantastical spring 2019 collection for Palomo Spain, which showed last night at The Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid.

A neutral color palette of soft blue, eggshell, caramel, and black served as a foundation for the voluminous collection that was punctuated by sunburst yellow, fuchsia, and regal violet. Glimmering mother-of-pearl embroidery, rich chiffon framed with feathers, along with fluid cotton tunics, jerseys, and kaftans imbue the collection with a sense of unplaceable exoticism and wanderlust. For a heightened sense of drama, Palomo topped his looks with hats adorned with mosquito nets and plumes of ostrich feathers by Seville-based milliner Tolentino Hats (led by designers Felipe Vivas and Manuel Carrión). Related | Palomo Spain Gives Hunting a Feminine Grandeur

Though the collection's cleaner lines and sophisticated proportions signal at the Cordovan designer's maturing, his genderless silhouettes are still steeped in romantic extravagance that put him on the map just three years ago. Check out some of our favorite looks, below.

Photos Courtesy of Palomo Spain