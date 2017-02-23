



The 21 finalists on the shortlist; image courtesy of LVMH

The LVMH Prize, the prestigious award for young designers given by the luxury conglomerate each year since 2014, has announced its shortlist of 21 finalists. The group includes Palomo Spain, the ebulliently gender-bending menswear brand by Alejandro Gomez Palomo based in Cordoba; Molly Goddard, the buzzy womenswear designer out of London; and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, the club kid-cum-designer, also based in London. The list (which you can see in full, below) includes both menswear and womenswear designers who live all over the globe from Tokyo, France, Germany and Australia to the UK, US, Spain, New Zealand and more. The prize will be handed out on June 16th at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris following a selection by a jury that includes fashion heavyweights like J.W. Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, Phoebe Philo, Riccardo Tisci, Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie and Pierre-Yves Roussel. Prior to the announcement of the ultimate winner, the shortlist will be narrowed from 21 finalists to 8, selected by a panel of experts that includes Vogue Paris Editor-in-Chief Emmanuelle Alt, Business of Fashion's Imran Amed, Harper's Bazaar US Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey, Kendall Jenner, Juergen Teller and more. The prize, which is now in its fourth year, has helped propel the careers of past recipients like Grace Wales Bonner, Marques' Almeida, Jacquemus and Hood By Air.

Full list of 21 finalists, courtesy of the official LVMH press release:

ABASI ROSBOROUGH by Greg Rosborough (American designer based in New York). Menswear, showing in New York.

AMBUSH by Yoon Ahn (American designer based in Tokyo). Unisex collections, showing in New York.

ANGUS CHIANG by Angus Chiang (Taiwanese designer based in Taiwan). Menswear, showing in Tokyo.

ATLEIN by Antonin Tron (French designer based in Paris). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

BLINDNESS by JiSun Park (Korean designer based in Seoul). Menswear, showing in Paris.

CECILIE BAHNSEN by Cecilie Rosted Bahnsen (Danish designer based in Copenhagen). Womenswear, showing in Copenhagen.

CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY by Charles Jeffrey (British designer based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

DANIEL W. FLETCHER by Daniel Fletcher (British designer based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

DILARA FINDIKOGLU by Dilara Findikoglu (Turkish designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

GMBH by Serhat Isik (German collective based in Berlin). Unisex collections, showing in Berlin.

JAHNKOY by Maria Kazakova (Russian designer based in New York). Menswear, showing in New York.

KATHERINE MAVRIDIS by Katherine Mavridis (Australian designer based in New York). Womenswear, showing in New York.

KOZABURO by Kozaburo Akasaka (Japanese designer based in Tokyo). Menswear, showing in Tokyo.

MAGGIE MARILYN by Maggie Hewitt (New Zealand designer based in Auckland). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

MARINE SERRE by Marine Serre (French designer based in Paris). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

MARTINE ROSE STUDIOS LIMITED by Martine Rose (British designer based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

MOLLY GODDARD by Molly Goddard (British designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

NABIL NAYAL by Nabil el Nayal (British designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

PALOMO SPAIN by Alejandro Gomez Palomo (Spanish designer based in Cordoba). Menswear, showing in New York.

RICHARD MALONE by Richard Malone (Irish designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

SULVAM by Teppei Fujita (Japanese designer based in Tokyo). Menswear, showing in Tokyo.