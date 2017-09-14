Last February, one of the most brilliant shows at New York Fashion Week: Men's was Palomo Spain, the exuberant, agender line out of Madrid helmed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo. In the seven months since, the brand has continued to wow fashion fans (including us), whether with its Kito Muñoz-photographed campaign featuring sensual images of naked Adonises flanking models wearing Palomo Spain designs or the nod it got from Beyoncé, who wore a dress by the brand in her first photo with new twins Sir and Rumi. Inspired by the creativity and vision coming from Alejandro and his team, we asked them to collaborate with us on a shoot in our fall Beautiful People issue. As the brand unveils its latest collection during Madrid Fashion Week today, click through to see the results of the Paper x Palomo partnership. And, after seeing all the images, shot by Muñoz, we hope that you'll take a cue from the models and swoon for Palomo Spain as much as we already do.







Photography and Creative Direction by Kito Muñoz

Styling by Adrián Valle

Set and flower design by Daniel Del Valle

All clothing by Palomo Spain



Make up: Silvina Souza

Hair: Fer Martinez

Production: Pedro Aguilar de Dios

Assistant: Javier Veleiro

Set design assistant: Johan Zoo

Lighting: Andres Paduano

Models: Moises Gallardo, Oscar Franco & Hugo Fokker

Special thanks to Hotel Wellington, José Tarin & Carlos de Troya