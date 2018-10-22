Here's yet another streetwear x establishment label collaboration: Palace, the skate brand beloved by the likes of scumbros, Jonah Hill, and actual skaters, is working with Ralph Lauren on a new collection. The lines for this are going to be so annoying. Resellers are going to kill it on eBay!

Related | Skateboarding From New Yorkers Who Live It

The collection was announced last week with three simple navy billboards in Tokyo's Shibuya district. We don't know when exactly it'll be coming out (Palace tends to play things close to the vest), but the collection will consist of trousers, tops, outerwear, accessories, and shirts with the Palace-incorporated version of the iconic Polo logo, seen here.

Gareth Skewis, who co-founded Palace alongside Lev Tanju, expressed his love for Polo Ralph Lauren to Business of Fashion. "It's the only brand that you can wear to a board meeting, a funeral and go to the football in," he said. "All in the same day."

Palace has previously collaborated with the likes of Reebok, Umbro, and Adidas. While the collaborations do bring exposure, Tanju insisted that working with Ralph Lauren was born from a love of the brand. "We don't want to rest on our laurels and do boring stuff," he said. "We want to keep it fun and exciting."

Photo via Instagram