Each Friday, Page Sick looks back on a week of ridiculous Hollywood headlines that we couldn't help but click on. If celebrity obsession is sick... put us in the hospital. We're unwell.

Over the weekend, Charles actually found himself extremely represented by multiple outlets. Even the New York Times was reporting on the animosity between him and vlogging mentor Tati Westbrook after the latter posted an extraordinary video in which she publicly ends their friendship and accuses him of selfish behavior. "There's so much going on with James Charles right now that I do not support, that I do not agree with," she explains in the vlog. "Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. If you don't have people that will tell you to your face that you are doing the wrong things, you will change... I don't think there's any getting through to you and I don't want to be friends with you, I don't want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that chapter can be closed."

This whole thing started in the most influencer way possible: Tati got mad about Charles doing sponcon for a vitamin company that's a direct competitor to hers. But there's also so, so much more to it. More than you — more than anyone — would think. Ultimately everyone has taken Tati's side, and Charles has lost literally millions of followers, including some big name celebrities.

How many times have you watched the apology video? I personally have hit double digits.

Tati has since posted a follow-up video asking people to chill out, but how can we possibly? Here's what else happened to famous people this week.

The whole reason Netflix's rebooted Queer Eye works so well is the impeccable casting. The Fab Five have such natural chemistry, and on screen treat each other with kindness and respect. The friendships seem genuine, sincere, deep. But that's just the magic of reality TV production, baby! It turns out that Antoni and Karamo weren't even on speaking terms while season one was filming.

The two are supposedly friends now, if the first episode of Karamo's new podcast can be believed. He claims a mysterious "third party" got involved and conspired to make them enemies. Okay, but what if it was Bobby? A twist.

Celebrity hairstylist Jordan Blackmore (clients: Marc Jacobs, Elizabeth Olsen, Selena Gomez) alleges he fell victim to a scamming wannabe bride. He's filed a lawsuit against his former fiancee, alleging that she planned their entire elaborate wedding ceremony as a PR stunt to get attention. They've since broken up, and the ceremony turned out not to be legally valid. He's seeking $2 million in damages.

The wedding does sound worth scamming for. It reportedly cost in the realm of $1 million, and included horseback riding, zip lining, hiking, yoga, watercolor classes, karaoke, a BBQ and s'more buffet, lunching by the pool and "movies under the stars." Additionally, the "happy" couple apparently had the guests flown in on private jets and put up in the expensive Amanigiri Resort, where suites cost up to $4350 a night. All the insane details here.

"Game of Thrones" Sucked to Film Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) • Instagram photos and videos

Arya Stark has joined Sansa in admitting that becoming an HBO celebrity isn't all it's cracked up to be. Like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams has admitted to the press that she suffered mental health issues while the show was filming.

"I went through a huge period of my life where I'd tell myself every day that I hated myself," Williams shared. "It got to a point where I'd be in a conversation with my friends and my mind would running and running, and I'd be thinking about all the stupid things I've said in my life and it would just race and race."

Turner mused on the same topic last month during an interview with Dr. Phil. We're excited to see what both of them do next!

Photo via Getty



