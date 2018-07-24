The annual LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Outfest drew to a close this weekend in Los Angeles with a screening of the upcoming movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

We the Animals, based on the 2011 novel by Justin Torres tells the story of three brothers growing up in rural upstate New York and coping with their parents' tumultuous relationship, took home the Grand Jury Prize for best Narrative Feature U.S. The U.K.'s Tucked about a drag queen who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, won both the International Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature after having struck a deal with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution last week.

Best documentary feature went to When the Beat Drops, which explores the "bucking" dance scene, and the Audience Award going to Man Made, which profiles a small group of bodybuilders as they prepare for Trans FitCon.

Check out the full list of winners, below:

Audience Awards

Best Documentary Short Audience Award

Mama Dragons, Directed by Andria May-Corsini & Adam Wolffbrandt



Best Documentary Feature Audience Award

Man Made, Directed by T Cooper



Best Narrative Short Audience Award

Tooth and Nail, Directed by Sara Shaw



Best Narrative Audience Award

Tucked, Directed by Jamie Patterson



Best Episodic Series

Bonding, Created by Righter Doyle



Best Experimental Short Audience Award

These Are My Hands, Directed by Evi Tsiligaridou



Audience Award for Best First U.S. Narrative Feature

Daddy Issues, Directed by Amara Cash

Grand Jury Awards



Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize

When the Beat Drops, Directed by Jamal Sims

Documentary Feature Special Mentions

Call Her Ganda, Directed by PJ Raval

TransMilitary, Directed by Gabriel Silverman & Fiona Dawson



U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize

We the Animals, Directed by Jeremiah Zagar.



U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance

Drew Droege in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns



U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenwriting

Yen Tan for 1985



U.S. Narrative Feature Special Mention

Skate Kitchen for Ensemble Performance, Directed by Crystal Moselle



International Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize

Hard Paint, Directed by Felipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon (Brazil)

Tucked, Directed by Jamie Patterson (United Kingdom)



International Narrative Feature Special Mention

Montana, Directed by Limor Shmila (Israel)

International Narrative Short Grand Jury Prize

The Things You Think I'm Thinking, Directed by Sherren Lee (Canada)

International Narrative Short Special Mention

Dressed for Pleasure (Je fais où tu me dis), Directed by Marie de Maricourt



Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize

Between Us Two, Directed by Tan Wei Keong.



Documentary Short Special Mention

These Are My Hands, Directed by Evi Tsiligaridou



Narrative Short Grand Jury Prize

Fran This Summer, Directed by Mary Evangelista

Narrative Short Special Mentions

Tooth and Nail, Directed by Sara Shaw

Happy Birthday, Marsha!, Directed by Reina Gossett & Sasha Wortzel



Special Programming Awards



Emerging Talent

Caroline Berler for Dykes, Camera, Action

Freedom

Leilah Weinraub for Shakedown

Artistic Achievement

Anucha Boonyawatana for Malila: The Farewell Flower

Fox Inclusion Feature Film Award

Man Made, Directed by T Cooper



Fox Inclusion Short Film Award

Rani, Directed by Hammad Rizvi