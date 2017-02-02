Men's Fashion Week came and went! It's a very special time of year in New York, when the genetically-blessed males of the species hit the streets en masse to flaunt their cheekbones, scowl handsomely, and test out whether or not their most outlandish hairstyles and accessories are "a thing." We braved the cold and snow to document these magnificent creatures in the wild, and divine the trends that the menswear vanguard will be rocking in 2017. We're seeing lots of faux fur, lots of real fur, western hats, head-to-toe monochrome looks, John Hughes movie realness, and in one instance, fishnet stockings.

Check out our favorite snaps from our street style safari below...