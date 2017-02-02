Our Favorite Street Style From New York Men's Fashion Week
Men's Fashion Week came and went! It's a very special time of year in New York, when the genetically-blessed males of the species hit the streets en masse to flaunt their cheekbones, scowl handsomely, and test out whether or not their most outlandish hairstyles and accessories are "a thing." We braved the cold and snow to document these magnificent creatures in the wild, and divine the trends that the menswear vanguard will be rocking in 2017. We're seeing lots of faux fur, lots of real fur, western hats, head-to-toe monochrome looks, John Hughes movie realness, and in one instance, fishnet stockings.
Check out our favorite snaps from our street style safari below...
Oh my stars and garters and hoodies and hair texture. Well maybe not garters but we can't know for sure.
Don't let the fantastic furry hat steal focus from the true star of this outfit: the quilted makeshift balaclava
That look when you know you're wearing the hell out of your pink cherry overalls in the dead of winter
