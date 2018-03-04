This year, awards shows have provided an opportunity for Hollywood's elite to make sartorial statements about the issues affecting the world today. From the Golden Globes' all-black #MeToo protest to the Grammys' white rose #TimesUp demonstration, there's never been a better time for celebrities to wear their hearts on their sleeves — and make a statement without having to make actual statements at all.

Tonight at the Academy Awards, People reports that some attendees will wear orange American flag pins to show their support for gun control legislation in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting. The pins are not new, and are available for purchase on Everytown for Gun Safety's website.

Image via Everytown.org













