The 91st Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, courtesy of Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, so have your hot takes and predictions at the ready. Don't worry: there aren't too many rude surprises, and the two leading stars of A Star Is Born didn't get snubbed. Phew.

Lead Actress! Lady Gaga got her nod for A Star Is Born, but she faces stiff competition: from Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Glenn Close for The Wife, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, who moved us all to tears in her first-ever screen role. Related | People Feel Like 'A Star Is Born' Was Robbed At the Globes

Competing for Lead Actor are Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (who had a memorable awards show moment as Jackson Maine), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Aragorn himself, Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Competing for Best Director are four men: Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), and Adam McKay (Vice).

Much to think about! Read the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations here.