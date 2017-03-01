Now that it's been proven political experience no longer plays a major part in the presidential election, sweet baby Oprah, America's sweetheart, says the whole public office-thing is an idea she could behind.

In an appearance on Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" that aired today, Rubenstein asks Oprah whether given the current political climate she might consider running for president of the United States.

"I actually never thought that was — I never considered the question, even a possibility, I just thought 'Oh, oh,'" Winfrey responded.

"Right," said Rubenstein, "because it's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States, right?"

"That's what I thought," Winfrey explained. "I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough.' Now I'm thinking, 'Oh, oh.'"



The inspiration for Oprah to lead the free world may indeed be the greatest thing to come from Trump's presidency, so "oh", Oprah, "oh" indeed.



h/t Page Six

Image via Bloomberg