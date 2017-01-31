On Sunday, Opening Ceremony unveiled their new Action capsule via a provocative, politically-charged ballet performance called The Times Are Racing . And the collection is now on sale, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the ACLU.









The brand's alternative to their traditional NYFW runway show this year ballet, The Times are Racing was soundtracked by Dan Deacon and featured dancers wearing 80s-style shirts donning single-word "action" words like "DEFY", "FIGHT", "PROTEST", "ACT", "UNITE", and "CHANGE". Choreographed by frequent Opening Ceremony collaborator, Justin Peck, the ballet also featured a touching, symbolic narrative, as it reportedly revolved around principal dancer Amar Ramasar -- a Trinidadian/Indian-Puerto Rican dancer who The Cut notes is "one of the few non-white dancers in the company" -- being held up and brought into the 20-person fold.









The ACTION Capsule is now available on Opening Ceremony's online store .



