Opening Ceremony Launches New Disney Collab

Back in March, Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon and Carol Lim turned Disneyland's Main Street in Anaheim, California into a runway. Alongside patchwork denim, slick utility outerwear, and inventive knits, the duo showed a mix of Mickey Mouse emblazoned pieces including faux fur skirts, varsity jackets, handbags, and even a lemon-yellow taffeta evening gown. Launching today at Opening Ceremony boutiques and on the brand's website, the capsule celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

One of the most internationally recognized cartoons, Mickey was created in 1928 to replace Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (not so lucky after all). Leon and the OC team looked to early product runs and images of the mouse while creating hand-drawn graphics for the collection. Waving and dancing in green, blue, and yellow outfits (as opposed to his signature red shorts and yellow shoes), OC's iteration of Mickey alludes to vintage prints.

Opening Ceremony isn't the only label looking to cartoons for optimism and joyfulness. Disney characters have popped up at Coach 1941 and Gucci's spring 2019 shows, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan's fall 2019 collection, and in previous years at GCDS, Christopher Kane, and Givenchy par Riccardo Tisci. Though he's become a more prevalent motif for fashion brands throughout the years, Leon and Lim have refreshed Mickey Mouse on an array of pieces, in a range of ebullient colors.

Photos courtesy of Opening Ceremony



