Never one to follow the norm, the ever-innovative Opening Ceremony has unveiled their pre-Spring 2018 collection using an art piece that's sure to capture the hearts of many. For their Spring 2018 show yesterday during New York Fashion Week, the brand collaborated with writer-director Spike Jonze and choreographer Ryan Heffington, best known for that Sia video, to create Changers, A Dance Story, a performance starring Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield that incorporates movement and dance to explore the mundane beauty of monogamous relationships.

To celebrate the new collection and performance, designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim also brought together their favorite duos, including Wasikowska, Stansfield, and Jonze, for 'Pairs,' a portfolio which celebrates all types of partnerships (gay, straight, friendly, romantic) while highlighting pieces from the bold collection. Other famed pairs include Ryan McGinley with his boyfriend Mark Armitano Domingo and photographer Collier Schorr with hair stylist Holli Smith. See the entire portfolio below, and get your first look at the Pre-Spring 2018 collection on their site.

Photos: Brigitte Lacombe