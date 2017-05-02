Jacob Banks never intended to pursue a singing career. It wasn't until one his closest friends, who had encouraged the young Londoner to pursue a career in music, passed away that he even began to take music seriously. Determined to make it on his own, Banks didn't go down the traditional route of finding a manager or record label but entered music competitions, self-releasing his first EP in 2013. After his single "Monster" hit number one on Hype Machine, Banks quickly garnered the attention of Sam Smith and Alicia Keys and later, Interscope records.

Now, having firmly established an American fanbase with his stirring sound, Banks landed his very own Gibson tour en route to SXSW – allowing the singer to intimately interact with audiences all the way from Los Angeles to Austin – and we were lucky enough to go along for the ride. So, what is there to know about Jacob Banks? Let's find out.

1. Jacob went to school to become an Engineer. He attended Coventry University in London and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Jacob told us if he weren't doing music, he would be pursuing a career as an engineer or a male stripper.

2. Jacob is a cat lover. He currently has two cats that reside in London named Juno and Zuko.

3. Jacob is more than a musician, he's a true renaissance man. Jacob writes and produces most of his music and even directed his latest music video "Unholy War." "All my life experiences, whether it's with romantic relationships or family, have inspired my music," says Banks. Kanye West is Jacob's biggest is music inspiration, so we should expect to see creativity flowing from Banks in a plethora of different fields.

4. Jacob has a fashion line – a true renaissance man. His minimalistic streetwear collection "NOBODY" isn't readily available to the public quite yet. Jacob hopes to release his collection later this year.

5. Jacob's is obsessed with FIFA. When Jacob wasn't performing on the road, he was constantly playing FIFA or sneaking in an episode of "The Office." His song "Move With You" even landed on the FIFA '15 Soundtrack.

6. Jacob has a killer ring game. He sports three gemstone (diamond, ruby and black onyx) gold rings on his right hand which complement his eclectic hat collection.

7. Jacob doesn't drink. Jacob has never tried alcohol, however he will buy endless rounds of tequila shots for the crew. "I never had the urge to try alcohol. I can have fun just as I am. I do not need an outside substance to enjoy life," Jacob claims.

You can get more of Jacob on his Soundcloud and catch his upcoming show in NYC this week.

All images by author.

