Beyoncé and Jay-Z Get Chased by Stage Crasher in Atlanta

On the first night of the Atlanta stop of the On the Run II tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's performance gets disrupted by a fan who tries to chase them backstage after "Apesh*t." A video circulating around the Internet shows a man in a white shirt and black shorts running up the stairs after the power couple exits center stage.

The backup dancers are visibly confused by the events, but soon seemingly chase after the guy in formation. Audience members can be heard wondering what chaos was unfolding on stage. Page Six reports that "at least three security guards" tackled the intruder on the ground.

An official statement released by the OTR II team on Sunday said that the rusher was intoxicated. But they are "happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."